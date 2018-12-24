Cowboys defensive lineman Crawford out of hospital after injuring neck



Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford is out of the hospital and back home, the team announced Sunday night after Crawford left the field Sunday with a neck injury.

Crawford was carted off the field and taken to a hospital after sustaining the injury early in Dallas’ home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Everything checks out really good. We’re really pleased with the initial MRIs, all the examinations,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, per the team’s official website. Jones added that Crawford’s status for next week is to be determined.

“He’s good,” defensive end Demarcus Lawrence told 105.3 The Fan of Crawford on Sunday afternoon. “I’m going to go check on him. I just talked to him. Seems well. He has me scared, scared. Thank the Lord that he’s alright.”

Crawford was hurt on the second play from scrimmage in a collision with Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen and was down on the AT&T Stadium turf for several minutes. He was seen moving his arms and legs before being strapped to a backboard and carted off the field to an ambulance.

The team called the injury a neck sprain and quickly ruled out Crawford, who gave a thumbs-up to the crowd as the cart drove off the field.

Crawford, 29, entered with 5.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits in 14 games this season, his sixth in the NFL since the Cowboys took him in the third round of the 2012 draft out of Boise State.

He has 22 sacks and 59 quarterback hits in 92 career games (74 starts), having missed just three total games.

The Cowboys beat the Buccaneers 27-20 to win the NFC East.

