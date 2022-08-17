COVID JILL – Isolation Break in Cushy S.C. Residence Away From Joe

Chanel Rion –OAN Chief White House Correspondent

UPDATED 10:39 AM PT – Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Double vaccinated, double boosted First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her office in an announcement early Tuesday right at the end of the family’s vacation in Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

Jill Biden’s mild “cold-like” symptoms emerged Monday night. This came after isolating for nearly two weeks from her recently twice infected husband Joe Biden. The 71-year old First Lady will spend her mild case and isolation period in a private residence at the South Carolina home in which she and the President have been vacationing.

This news disrupts the Biden’s plans to spend an extended August vacation together at their Delaware home after Biden signed into effect his massive Inflation Reduction Act bill from the White House Tuesday.

Elizabeth Alexander, the First Lady’s communications director, said in a statement Dr. Biden “has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and, following CDC guidance, will isolate from others for at least five days.”

The First Lady has tested positive for COVID-19. Full statement is included here: pic.twitter.com/IPxxKej7qC — Elizabeth Alexander (@EAlexander46) August 16, 2022

President Biden has since tested negative for COVID, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and will mask both indoors and outdoors for ten days as an extra precaution.