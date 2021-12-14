COVID, bottlenecks hold back German economy in Q4 – ministry



December 14, 2021

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German government expects to see weak economic output in the final quarter of the year as rules aimed at stemming the coronavirus and supply bottlenecks hold back recovery, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

Less than a fifth of businesses said that they believe the current situation will improve by Feb. 2022, said the economy ministry in its monthly report.

Despite the bottlenecks, the ministry had a positive outlook for German exports in view of the high order backlog.

