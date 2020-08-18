COVID-19 cases in Americas reach 11.5 million, deaths 400,000: WHO director



FILE PHOTO: A worker in a protective suit sprays to disinfect the Amazonas Theatre ahead of its reopening after the Amazonas state government eased isolation measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manaus, Brazil, August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly FILE PHOTO: A worker in a protective suit sprays to disinfect the Amazonas Theatre ahead of its reopening after the Amazonas state government eased isolation measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manaus, Brazil, August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Coronavirus cases in the Americas have reached almost 11.5 million and over 400,000 people have died as a result of the pandemic, the World Health Organization regional director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday.

Speaking in a virtual briefing from Washington with other Pan American Health Organization directors, Etienne said the region continues to carry the highest burden of the disease, with 64% of officially reported global deaths despite having 13% of the world’s population. The biggest drivers of the case counts are the United States and Brazil, she said.

