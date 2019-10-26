Court to rule on impeachment inquiry testimony of key witness

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:00 AM PT — Saturday, October 26, 2019

A key witness in the Democrats’ impeachment effort is asking the courts to decide how much he can cooperate. Charles Kupperman filed a lawsuit on Friday, asking a federal judge whether or not he can testify during the process.

Kupperman was subpoenaed by Democrats, but the White House has invoked ‘constitutional immunity.’ He said he can’t satisfy the demands of both branches of government and is now asking a court to establish which command should prevail.

“Constitutional disputes between the legislative and executive branches should be adjudicated by the judicial branch, not by private citizens like Dr. Kupperman,” stated attorney Charles Cooper on Kupperman’s behalf.

Kupperman was Deputy National Security Adviser under John Bolton and eventually took over the role on an acting basis following Bolton’s departure. The lawsuit could have consequences for Bolton as well, who was also urged to testify but has not yet been subpoenaed. The court case could set a major precedent in the impeachment process.

The White House is standing firm in its stonewalling until a formal impeachment inquiry is brought for a House vote.