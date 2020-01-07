Court orders execution of men involved in New Delhi gang rape, murder

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:33 PM PT — Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Four men who were convicted of a 2012 gang rape and murder of a university student have been sentenced to death in India. A New Delhi court reportedly issued the order Tuesday, ruling the four suspects to be hanged later this month.

Six people were originally charged with taking part in the brutal attack, but one was released as a juvenile and another committed suicide in prison while awaiting trial.

Despite tough laws regarding sexual assault, a women is raped almost every 20 minutes in India.

“People who do such a monstrosity’s will surely be scared now after the court’s order because when four people will be hanged together, the coming generation will also think what they should do and what they should not do,” stated Badrinath Singh, father of a 2012 rape victim.

The scheduled executions reportedly come amid a revived debate over sexual violence in India after a large increase of assaults in recent months.