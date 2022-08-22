Court Grants Judicial Watch Request: Orders Partial Release of Trump Raid Affidavit

Judicial Watch — RELEASE

UPDATED 10:23 AM PT – Monday, August 22, 2022

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton made the following statement regarding Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart’s latest decision partially granting Judicial Watch’s request to unseal the affidavit and other materials used to justify the unprecedented raid on former President Trump’s home:

Judge Reinhart today affirmed his decision to deny the Biden administration’s attempt to keep the affidavit completely sealed. He states in today’s ruling that “given the intense public and historical interest in an unprecedented search of a former President’s residence, the Government has not yet shown that these administrative concerns are sufficient to justify sealing.”

In the meantime, the Biden DOJ continues to dishonestly hide its reasons for its abusive and unprecedented raid on the home of former President Trump. We’re glad the court agrees the secrecy must end.

The courts should reject the Biden DOJ “modified limited hangout” approach to coming clean about abuse of President Trump.

Four additional filings were made public today. Click here.

After last week’s hearing in West Palm Beach, FL, the court issued an order which stated:

As I ruled from the bench at the conclusion of the hearing, I find that on the present record the Government has not met its burden of showing that the entire affidavit should remain sealed. It is ORDERED that by noon EST on Thursday, August 25, 2022, the Government shall file under seal its proposed redactions along with a legal memorandum setting forth the justification for the proposed redactions.

The court also ordered the release of other documents concerning the warrant.

Judicial Watch has been in the forefront in the court battle for transparency regarding the abusive FBI raid.

On August 9, Judicial Watch filed its motion asking the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida to unseal as soon as possible the search warrant materials used by the FBI to raid President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida (U.S. v. Sealed Search Warrant (Case No. 9:22-mj-08332)).

On August 11, the DOJ filed a motion offering to unseal certain warrant materials.

On August 12, Judicial Watch Judicial Watch filed President Trump’s public statement with the court, in which he made it clear that he would not oppose the release of documents related to the August 8, 2022, raid. Later that day, the DOJ made a partial release of the Trump raid warrant materials.

Initially, the Albany Times Union and the New York Times joined Judicial Watch in filing for the unsealing of the warrant by filing an amicus letter and motion respectively. Other interests later joined in the effort.

The Justice Department was ordered by Magistrate Judge Reinhart to respond by August 15 to Judicial Watch’s Motion to Unseal the warrant and supporting materials behind the FBI raid. In its filing, the Justice Department alleged that releasing the affidavit would “cause significant and irreparable damage” to its ongoing criminal investigation.

On August 17, Judicial Watch submitted its reply to the DOJ’s effort to keep under seal the affidavit used to justify the controversial raid on the home of former President Trump. Judicial Watch cited former President Trump’s support for the release of the affidavit.