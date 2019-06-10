Court convicts six in child rape, murder case in India’s Jammu and Kashmir: lawyer



PATHANKOT, India (Reuters) – An Indian court on Monday convicted six men for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old Muslim girl in Jammu and Kashmir state last year, a lawyer for the prosecution told reporters, in a case that sparked outrage across the country.

The girl, from a nomadic Muslim community that roams the forests of Kashmir, was drugged, held captive in a temple and sexually assaulted for a week before being strangled and battered to death with a stone in January 2018.

