Court convicts Congo’s Ntaganda of war crimes

Congolese militia commander Bosco Ntaganda at his trial in The Hague
Congolese militia commander Bosco Ntaganda enters the courtroom of the ICC (International Criminal Court) during his trial in the Hague, the Netherlands July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/Pool

July 8, 2019

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – Judges at the International Criminal Court on Monday convicted Bosco Ntaganda, a former Congolese military leader, on charges of atrocities including murder, rape and conscripting child soldiers.

Ntaganda, 45, was convicted for acts committed while he was a leader of the Union of Congolese Patriots (UPC) militia in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2002-2003.

Ntaganda’s sentence will be determined at a later hearing.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Catherine Evans)

