Country celebrates Nat’l Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

NYPD officers walk. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/Afp/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 6:40 PM  PT – Saturday, January 9, 2021

January 9 marks the country’s National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

This day was established to thank and show support to local law enforcement officers for their dedication to duty and service to their communities. On this day, law enforcement officers are being recognized all across the country.

“Their job description — these people in uniform — is putting their life on the line every day,” Duke University Head Coach David Cutliffe emphasized. “For strangers.”

The Nebraska State Patrol thanked the public for its continued support. On Saturday, they tweeted in remembrance of the 307 officers who gave their lives in 2020 in addition to the five already lost in 2021.

The Fullerton Police Department also extended thanks to Orange County, California law enforcement and agencies across the nation.

The head football coach of North Carolina’s Duke University said he can’t thank officers enough for what they sacrifice on a daily basis.

A NYPD officer stands guard at the closed area of 57th street and 5th Avenue the night before the Presidential Elections in New York, November 2, 2020. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

“In emergencies and circumstances, where someone has to step into danger, that is where we see them step up and assist. Can’t appreciate you enough, and your families, for what you sacrifice on a daily basis.”

The observance comes during a difficult time for many, including the families of those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 09: Anne Seymour, a crime victim advocate, creates a makeshift memorial for U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was fatally injured when a mob stormed and entered the Capitol Building on Wednesday, near the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

To recognize the dedicated men and women of law enforcement, send a card or letter of support to a local police department, county sheriff, or state agency. Other ways to show appreciation include wearing blue or flying a blue ribbon on your car antenna or mailbox.

