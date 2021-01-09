Country celebrates Nat’l Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

AN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:40 PM PT – Saturday, January 9, 2021

January 9 marks the country’s National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

This day was established to thank and show support to local law enforcement officers for their dedication to duty and service to their communities. On this day, law enforcement officers are being recognized all across the country.

“Their job description — these people in uniform — is putting their life on the line every day,” Duke University Head Coach David Cutliffe emphasized. “For strangers.”

The Nebraska State Patrol thanked the public for its continued support. On Saturday, they tweeted in remembrance of the 307 officers who gave their lives in 2020 in addition to the five already lost in 2021.

On #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay we say thank you to the people of Nebraska, who never cease to show your support for our troopers. We also remember the 307 officers who gave their life in the line of duty in 2020 and the 5 lost already in 2021.#NeverForget #Salute pic.twitter.com/oo6ySHQAkI — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) January 9, 2021

The Fullerton Police Department also extended thanks to Orange County, California law enforcement and agencies across the nation.

On #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay, the men & women of Fullerton Police would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to all of our Orange County law enforcement agencies as well as agencies across the nation. #FullertonPDProud #ThankYouForYourService pic.twitter.com/FPu5ZXNS9s — FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) January 9, 2021

The head football coach of North Carolina’s Duke University said he can’t thank officers enough for what they sacrifice on a daily basis.

“In emergencies and circumstances, where someone has to step into danger, that is where we see them step up and assist. Can’t appreciate you enough, and your families, for what you sacrifice on a daily basis.”

The observance comes during a difficult time for many, including the families of those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

To recognize the dedicated men and women of law enforcement, send a card or letter of support to a local police department, county sheriff, or state agency. Other ways to show appreciation include wearing blue or flying a blue ribbon on your car antenna or mailbox.