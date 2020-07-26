Costa Rica registers record 931 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths



FILE PHOTO: A man riding a motorcycle wears a face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus in San Jose, Costa Rica, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate FILE PHOTO: A man riding a motorcycle wears a face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus in San Jose, Costa Rica, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

July 26, 2020

By Alvaro Murillo

SAN JOSE (Reuters) – Costa Rica’s Health Ministry reported a record 931 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths on Saturday, both single-day highs for the small Central American nation where 72% of all its confirmed cases have been registered since the beginning of this month.

In total, Costa Rican authorities have reported 14,600 cases and 98 deaths in the country of 5 million people.

Despite the increase in cases, hotels are operational and the government has announced European, British, and Canadian tourists will be allowed to enter the country beginning Aug. 1.

