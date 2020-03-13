Coronavirus test results for Bolsonaro’s U.S. delegation not yet ready, his son says



FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seen at the Alvorada Palace, after reports of the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seen at the Alvorada Palace, after reports of the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

March 13, 2020

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Results of the coronavirus test for the delegation that traveled with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to the United States are not yet ready, his son Eduardo Bolsonaro said on Twitter on Friday.

Eduardo’s tweet came after a columnist for the Rio de Janeiro daily O Dia reported that the president’s first test had been positive.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)