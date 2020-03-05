Coronavirus infections jump to 82 in the Netherlands: RIVM



FILE PHOTO: A worker in a protective mask is seen at Rome's Fiumicino airport, after first cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Italy, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A worker in a protective mask is seen at Rome's Fiumicino airport, after first cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Italy, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The number of patients infected with the coronavirus in the Netherlands has more than doubled to 82, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said on Thursday.

The number of corona cases in the Netherlands increased from 38 a day earlier. The country’s first infection was reported on Feb. 27.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Susan Fenton)