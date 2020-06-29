Coronavirus has been ‘a disaster’ for the UK, PM Johnson says



Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the coronavirus crisis had been a disaster for the United Kingdom but that it was not the right time for an inquiry into missteps.

“This has been a disaster,” Johnson told Times Radio. “Let’s not mince our words, I mean this has been an absolute nightmare for the country and the country has gone through a profound shock.”

He said, though, that this was not the right time for an inquiry in the handling of the crisis.

On his senior adviser Dominic Cummings, he said: “Dom is outstanding.”

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton.)