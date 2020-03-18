Coronavirus empties airlines’ cash drawers, knocks $157 billion off share values



Flight attendants stand at the end of rows of empty seats aboard a Delta flight, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disruption continues across the global industry, from New York's JFK International Airport to San Francisco, California, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

March 18, 2020

By Patturaja Murugaboopathy

(Reuters) – Global airlines are fast running out of cash after cutting capacity by 90% or even grounding entire fleets due to the broad travel restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus, calling into question the survival of several firms.

The outbreak of the flu-like virus has wiped 41%, or $157 billion, off the share value of the world’s 116 listed airlines, with many using up their cash so fast they can now cover less than two months of expenses, a Reuters analysis showed.

The industry’s main global body, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), estimates the sector needs up to $200 billion in government support to help airlines survive.

The following charts show airlines’ liquidity ratios, and their changes in cash and debt levels against core earnings.

(GRAPHIC: Airlines’ change in cash levels – https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/13/3537/3498/cash-dashboard.jpg)

(GRAPHIC: Airline firms’ current ratios – https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/13/3538/3499/CE-dashboard.jpg)

(GRAPHIC: Airline firms’ net debt-to-EBITDA ratios – https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/13/3540/3501/Netdebttoebitda.jpg)

(GRAPHIC: Cash on hand by region – https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/13/3579/3540/cash%20on%20days%20by%20region.jpg)

(GRAPHIC: Airline firms’ debt-to-equity ratios – https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/13/3539/3500/De-dashboard.jpg)

(GRAPHIC: Airline market cap – https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/13/3588/3549/airline%20market%20cap.jpg)

