Coronavirus death toll in UK rises by 47 to 281



A woman looks out across the River Thames towards the financial district as the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases grow around the world in London, Britain, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs A woman looks out across the River Thames towards the financial district as the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases grow around the world in London, Britain, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

March 22, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – A further 47 people have died in the United Kingdom after testing positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 281, the government said on Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 5,683 from 5,018 on Saturday.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kevin Liffey)