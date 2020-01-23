Coronavirus: A global health emergency?

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:57 AM PT — Thursday, January 23, 2020

Washington, D.C. officials announced it’s now conducting health screenings of travelers arriving from Central China at five U.S. airports amid concerns over the coronavirus.

“If you start your travel in Wuhan, no matter where you’re ending up, eventually in the U.S., no matter what your intermediate travel may be, your initial point of entry to the U.S. will be in one of the five airports.”

— Allison Arwady, commissioner – Chicago Department of Public Health

Health inspectors will be stationed at the international terminal at LAX, JFK, San Francisco and Chicago as travelers come in from the Central Chinese city of Wuhan, where it is believed this strain of coronavirus originated. They will be taking temperatures and asking travelers about symptoms, which include runny nose cough, sore throat, headache, fever, shortness of breath and diarrhea.

This comes after the CDC reported the first U.S. case earlier this week. A Washington state man in his 30’s contracted the illness after visiting China. Meanwhile, authorities confirmed a sick passenger who arrived late Wednesday night to LAX from Mexico City with flu-like symptoms is undergoing a medical evaluation due to concerns over the deadly coronavirus.

Beyond China and the U.S., the coronavirus has hit Taiwan, Japan, Thailand and South Korea.