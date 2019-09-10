Trending

Corbyn commits to second Brexit vote if Labour Party wins general election

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:36 AM PT — Tuesday, September 10, 2019

U.K. opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Labour Party’s first priority is to stop a no-deal Brexit, and then trigger a general election. He made the comment in a speech Tuesday.

Corbyn said a general election is coming, but the Labour Party won’t let U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson “dictate the terms.” He claimed Johnson’s government is not serious about trying to get a Brexit deal with the EU.

Britain’s opposition party leader committed to holding a second Brexit referendum if the Labor Party wins the next general election.

Britain’s opposition party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019. (House of Commons via PA via AP)

“We are ready for that election, we are ready to unleash the biggest people-powered campaign we’ve ever seen in this country and in this movement,” he stated. “And in that election we will commit to a public vote with a credible option to leave (the EU) and the option to remain.”

Corbyn also claimed under a no-deal Brexit, Johnson’s Conservative Party would sell off public services, strip regulations and undermine worker’s rights.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE