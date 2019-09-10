Corbyn commits to second Brexit vote if Labour Party wins general election

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:36 AM PT — Tuesday, September 10, 2019

U.K. opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Labour Party’s first priority is to stop a no-deal Brexit, and then trigger a general election. He made the comment in a speech Tuesday.

Corbyn said a general election is coming, but the Labour Party won’t let U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson “dictate the terms.” He claimed Johnson’s government is not serious about trying to get a Brexit deal with the EU.

Britain’s opposition party leader committed to holding a second Brexit referendum if the Labor Party wins the next general election.

“We are ready for that election, we are ready to unleash the biggest people-powered campaign we’ve ever seen in this country and in this movement,” he stated. “And in that election we will commit to a public vote with a credible option to leave (the EU) and the option to remain.”

Corbyn also claimed under a no-deal Brexit, Johnson’s Conservative Party would sell off public services, strip regulations and undermine worker’s rights.