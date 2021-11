A delegate walks past a picture showing the Earth at night at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman A delegate walks past a picture showing the Earth at night at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

November 12, 2021

GLASGOW (Reuters) – A new draft document from the United Nations climate summit was published on Friday morning, touching off a new round of political skirmishing over what will be in the final COP26 declaration.

(Reporting by Katy Daigle and Elizabeth Piper)