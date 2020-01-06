Conway says airstrike critics sound like they’re defending Soleimani and attacking President Trump

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:23 AM PT — Monday, January 6, 2020

According to Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, the White House got over appeasing the president’s critics a long time ago. She went on to slam lawmakers who are criticizing the strike on Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

While speaking to reporters Mondya, Conway said Congress will be briefed in due course, but lawmakers should “celebrate” and not “denigrate” the killing of the Iranian. She also said the president did what a responsible and strong commander-in-chief should do when faced with the opportunity to take out one of the world’s most wanted terrorists.

Conway then called out lawmakers for appearing to defend Soleimani:

“Prove to Congress? You think that they’ll be satisfied? They sound like they’re defending Soleimani and attacking this president, and that’s on them. I’m a little tired of the hero worship of whoever the president has taken out…what happened when he took out al Baghdadi? I don’t like the way he had his press conference. Who the hell cares already? Is the guy dead or is he not? Is he a coward who blew himself up as we were advancing on him and killing his own children? Or was he not?

Conway also pointed out people who usually don’t support the president, such as former Democrat Sen. Joe Liebermann, have said he was “lawful” and “constitutional” in what he did.