Conway: Parnas’ claims of Ukraine collusion make as much sense as debunked Russia hoax

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:15 PM PT — Thursday, January 16, 2020

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway dismissed Democrats’ latest claims that Ukraine could be helping discredit 2020 hopeful Joe Biden. On Thursday, Conway said the allegations of President Trump’s collusion with Ukraine are as ridiculous as the debunked ‘Russia hoax.’

She added the president doesn’t need anyone’s help to beat Joe Biden.

#NEW: Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway Lev Parnas claims about Pres. Trump & Ukraine: "The idea that you need the Ukraines or really anybody else to help beat Joe Biden is as foolish as us needing the Russians to help beat Hillary Clinton."pic.twitter.com/XuTkaddQsn — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) January 16, 2020

Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani’s, recently claimed President Trump played a key role in pressuring Ukraine to take down Biden. Conway said Parnas is trying to avoid prosecution for his actual crimes.

“Nobody on TV like that is under oath. He obviously is desperate to get attention, which you all will shower him with promptly, I’m sure. He’s somebody who was arrested and indicted on some serious campaign finance charges. You’ll never be able to say what someone else knew.” – Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to President Trump

Conway also pointed out six of the seven impeachment managers were chosen by House Democrats and have been openly biased against the president long before the Ukraine phone call.

President Trump has disavowed knowing anything about the indicted Soviet-born businessman. When asked about his relationship with Parnas, the president said he barely knew him.

He added it doesn’t matter what Parnas said about him because the entire impeachment process is a hoax.

“I don’t know him at all, don’t know what he’s about, don’t know where he comes from, know nothing about him,” said President Trump. “I can only tell you this thing is a big hoax.”

Trump just now on Lev Parnas: "I don't even know who this man is." pic.twitter.com/1CvH2kUdVJ — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) January 16, 2020

The president went on to say Parnas is probably trying to make a deal for himself in his campaign finance violation trial.

This came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Senate should consider hearing witness testimony from Parnas. Her remarks came in response to comments made by some GOP lawmakers in the upper chamber, who said the Senate should only consider the materials presented with the articles of impeachment.

Pelosi suggested Parnas could be called as a witness. She went on to say the Senate Republican leadership is afraid of the truth and is trying to ignore new evidence.

“Under other circumstances, if somebody like Parnas came forward and there was evidence, there was reason to believe that some of that was factual, there would be a special prosecutor appointed,” she said.

The House speaker then criticized Attorney General William Barr and claimed he does the bidding of the president.