Consumer Alert: Tips to avoid scams targeting holiday shoppers

UPDATED 7:59 AM PT — Friday, November 29, 2019

As shoppers across the U.S. gear up to spend their hard earned holiday savings, online scammers are looking to cash in. According to the Better Business Bureau, more than 13 million were lost in 2017 to online purchase scams. From fake websites to “free trial” traps, online purchase scams are on the rise and are becoming increasingly more sophisticated.

Better Business officials are telling customers to pay attention to their internet address bar. If the letters h-t-t-p-s are not at the beginning of the address or there is not a symbol of a lock next to the URL then it’s likely not legitimate.

“There’s a lot of look-alike websites, you may land on a website that appears to be, you know, a store that you’re used to shopping and it may look just the same,” explained Monica Horton, a Wichita Falls Better Business Bureau official.

Another growing fraud are scammers posing as a business and encouraging people to complete a survey. After completing the questionnaire, the fake website asks for personal information and then urges the user to share the survey on their social media networks, so more people can fall victim.

“It’s really, really easy to copy a legitimate website’s information and create something that looks really real like Kohl’s or Kroger, those are the two that we’re seeing right now,” said Middle Tennessee better Business Bureau official Robyn Householder. “You’re excited about it, you’re going to want to tell your friends, so you’re going to share it.”

Authorities are also cautioning of emails disguised as a “warning message” from retailers, which encourages customers to click on a link for more information. Going to the link may trigger a malware download, which could take personal information from the computer.

Finally, officials are warning people to avoid falling for “bogus charities.” About 40 percent of all charitable donations are made in the last few weeks of the year, and scam artists take advantage of people’s generosity. Before you donate, make sure the charity is real and legitimate. Non-profit rating site Charity Navigator as well as the Better Business Bureau’s http://give.org/ are great resources to find out if a charity is credible. Experts also recommend regularly checking your financial statements for suspicious purchases, and suggest enabling two-step verification wherever possible.