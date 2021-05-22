Construction begins on Wall of Remembrance for Korean War veterans

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:12 PM PT – Saturday, May 22, 2021

Construction officially began on the Wall of Remembrance at the National Mall on Friday, aimed at commemorating those who lost their lives defending South Korea from aggression and ensuring their freedom. Featured on the wall will list the names of the U.S. troops and Korean augmentation to the U.S. Army personnel who died fighting between 1950 and 1953.

Over the course of the construction the National Park Service will also be restoring the memorial, which has been around for 25 years. The pavement will be repaired and the statues will be refinished. The $22 million construction project is being funded by donations from the people of the U.S. and the Republic of Korea.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended the groundbreaking ceremony along with other dignitaries. The memorial is expected to be finished in the next year.