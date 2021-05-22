Trending

Construction begins on Wall of Remembrance for Korean War veterans

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, right, look at a replica of a section of the Wall of Remembrance at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, Friday, May 21, 2021, during a groundbreaking ceremony. The Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall of Remembrance is a long-planned addition to the existing Korean War Veterans Memorial and will display the names of the U.S. military and Korean Augmentation to the United States Army personnel who gave their lives defending South Korea's people from aggression and ensuring their freedom. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

UPDATED 2:12 PM PT – Saturday, May 22, 2021

Construction officially began on the Wall of Remembrance at the National Mall on Friday, aimed at commemorating those who lost their lives defending South Korea from aggression and ensuring their freedom. Featured on the wall will list the names of the U.S. troops and Korean augmentation to the U.S. Army personnel who died fighting between 1950 and 1953.

WASHINGTON, : Claudius M. Lehmann, a US Army World War II and Korean War veteran from Ashburn, VA salutes after placing a red carnation at the Vietnam Memorial Wall 11 November, 1999 in Washington, DC. Lehmann placed flowers along the wall in observance of Veteran's Day. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Over the course of the construction the National Park Service will also be restoring the memorial, which has been around for 25 years. The pavement will be repaired and the statues will be refinished. The $22 million construction project is being funded by donations from the people of the U.S. and the Republic of Korea.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended the groundbreaking ceremony along with other dignitaries. The memorial is expected to be finished in the next year.

