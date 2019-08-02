Conservative student group sues UF for free speech violations

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:02 AM PT — Friday, August 2, 2019

The University of Florida recently settled a lawsuit after a conservative student group sued them for violating their right to free speech. The Alliance Defending Freedom group representing the Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) announced the university agreed to settle the lawsuit out of court.

YAF filed the lawsuit in December of 2018, arguing First Amendment rights were violated. The suit alleged the school denied the chapter equal access to funding. It claimed the university funded organizations to bring progressive speakers to the school, but denied funding for conservative names.

The settlement will total up to $66,000 from the school, and the university has agreed to change its policies to allocate funds in a neutral manner.

“One of the things that really gets me going is when a conservative student’s voice is silenced in the public marketplace, and the reason why that’s important is because conservatives need to have that voice,” explaiend political commentator Todd Starnes. “They need to be able to share their opinions, they need to be able to share their viewpoints.”

The suit claimed progressive groups automatically received funding, while conservative groups had to file special petitions to get speakers approved.

“Here’s the problem: the left is terrified of these ideas, the concept of free speech and personal responsibility, and that’s a big problem in America,” said Starnes. “Ultimately, conservatives are going to have to take a stand.”

YAF said it will move forward in booking speakers, including those who were previously denied to speak. This includes conservative commentators Andrew Klavan and Dana Loesch.