Congress threatens to subpoena Secy. of State Pompeo

UPDATED 7:55 PM PT — Friday, January 17, 2020

House lawmakers are pressuring Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to testify in a hearing on Iran. The House Foreign Affairs Committee extended an invitation on Friday and threatened to subpoena him if he doesn’t provide information regarding the administration’s policy in Iran.

This would also include the recent air strike that killed top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

In a letter released on Friday, Chairman Eliot Engel detailed the committee’s need for Pompeo’s testimony.

“This hearing deals with the most weighty issues with which our country and Congress deal, including the use of force,” wrote Rep. Engel. “Therefore, I consider your testimony to be of extremely high importance and am prepared to use all legal means to ensure your attendance.”

This was the committee’s second attempt to get Pompeo to testify. The secretary missed a hearing on Iran earlier this week because he had official business in California.

The hearing is scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, January 29th.

