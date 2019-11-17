Congress reaches agreement on measure to block robocalls

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:08 PM PT — Sunday, November 17, 2019

Robocallers are taking the center stage in Congress and lawmakers are set to vote on legislation targeting spammers. In a statement this week, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. and Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Communications Chairman John Thune announced an agreement on the Traced Act.

It’s time to put Americans back in charge of their phones. That’s why I’m pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with our Senate colleagues on an anti-robocall bill, the Pallone-Thune TRACED Act. https://t.co/FshAZj4SoM — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) November 15, 2019

Renamed the Pallone-Thune Traced Act, the measure would hold companies responsible for providing customers with free services to block robocalls. The FCC will be given more oversight and the legal ability to investigate and prosecute individuals running spam operations.

The upper chamber voted 97 to one on the Traced Act in May, which allows the government to impose fines of up to $10,000 on robocallers. The House later approved similar legislation in July and will now be combining it with the previously passed measure under Pallone and Thune’s bill.

The measure has garnered support from every state’s attorney general as well as the FCC and FTC. One state AG recently said though phone scammers are hard to catch right now, the cooperation with phone companies will hopefully make it easier to prosecute lawbreakers.

“They’re able to make all of these calls because it’s very hard today to identify who they are and where they are,” explained Josh Stein. “With all the commitments that the telephone companies are making, we will have much greater ability to know who it is that is breaking our laws.”

Pallone and Thune said they are confident Congress will pass their legislation and send it to President Trump’s desk for his signature in the coming days.