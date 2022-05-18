Congress holds first UFO hearing in half a century

OAN NEWSROOM

Top secret information regarding extraterrestrial life was s officially delivered to the masses. The first hearing with top pentagon officials in half a century revealed the number of UAPs, or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, reported by pilots and service members had grown to about 400 incidents. This is up from 143 from just a year ago.

Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, Ronald S. Moultrie said transparency was important. He also said the goal was to find out what’s out there, in addition to keeping US military and bases safe.

“We know that our service members have encountered unidentified aerial phenomenon,” Moultrie stated. “And because UAPs pose potential flight safety and general security risks, we are committed to a focused effort to determine their origins.”

Other Pentagon officials stressed, the UAPs found do not appear to be of extraterrestrial origin. However, they recognized they have seen unauthorized and or unidentified aircraft since the early 2000s. Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence, Scott Bray proceeded to show a video example showing an observation in real time.

“Any given observation may be fleeting or longer,” he explained. “It may be recorded or not. It may be observable by one or multiple assets. In short, there’s rarely an easy answer.”

The Pentagon emphasized that it will be disclosing these types of videos and or evidence on a “case by case basis.” Officials stated that this is because if the UAP, indeed, represents a potential threat, these phenomena must be classified at appropriate levels.