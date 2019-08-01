Congo says Rwanda has closed border near Goma



August 1, 2019

KINSHASA/KIGALI (Reuters) – Congo’s presidency said on Thursday that Rwandan authorities had closed the border between Goma and its nearest town of Gisenyi for all people other than Congolese citizens leaving Rwanda.

Goma had its second case of Ebola fever confirmed this week.

“The Congolese authorities deplore this decision, which runs counter to the advice of the WHO (World Health Organization),” on fighting the virus, the statement said.

Rwandan state minister for foreign affairs ministry, Olivier Nduhungirehe, told Reuters by phone: “Yes it has been closed, but for details you can call immigration and ministry of health because it is about Ebola.”

