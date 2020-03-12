Confirmed Dutch coronavirus infections rise 22% to 614: health authorities



Travelers wait to be informed in the departure hall at the KLM Service Desk, as the travel ban for European countries announced by U.S. President Donald Trump has major consequences for the world of travel and travelers that have just arrived from U.S., in Schiphol, Netherlands March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw Travelers wait to be informed in the departure hall at the KLM Service Desk, as the travel ban for European countries announced by U.S. President Donald Trump has major consequences for the world of travel and travelers that have just arrived from U.S., in Schiphol, Netherlands March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands rose 22% to 614 on Thursday, health officials said.

The bulk of the infections, 273, are in the southern province of Noord-Brabant, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Kevin Liffey)