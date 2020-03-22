Confirmed Dutch coronavirus cases up 16% to 4,204, with 43 new deaths



A tent triage for suspected coronavirus patients is seen on the parking of emergency services at Maastricht University Medical Center to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Maastricht, Netherlands March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

March 22, 2020

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands rose by 573, or nearly 16%, to 4,204, Dutch health authorities said in a daily update on Sunday.

The death toll in the Netherlands rose by 43 to 179, with victims aged between 57 and 97.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Catherine Evans)