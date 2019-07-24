Confidence in France’s industrial sector dipped in July from June: INSEE



July 24, 2019

PARIS (Reuters) – Confidence in the French industrial sector fell in July compared to the previous month as orders from overseas fell, data showed on Wednesday.

Statistics office INSEE said its measure of confidence in the industrial sector fell to 101 points from 102 in June. A Reuters poll of 14 economists had forecast an unchanged reading.

