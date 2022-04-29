Trending

Concerns grow over Biden’s ‘Orwellian’ disinformation board

FILE - Homeland Security logo is seen during a joint news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015. The Department of Homeland Security is stepping up an effort to counter disinformation coming from Russia as well as misleading information that human smugglers circulate to target migrants hoping to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

President Joe Biden’s so-called Disinformation Governance Board is drawing scrutiny as his top pick to head the department has her own history of spreading disinformation.

Biden’s pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security board is Nina Jankowicz. She’s known for tweets during a presidential debate in 2020 discrediting the story around Hunter Biden’s laptop, which has since been verified.

On Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) addressed concerns about the board by calling it Orwellian, alluding to c’s novel 1984 and the Ministry of Truth. The Republican lawmaker further criticized the board saying, “leave it to Democrats to think free speech is the problem and more government is the solution.”

Here’s how the White House is responding:

“What I can tell you is that it sounds like the objective of the board is to prevent disinformation and misinformation from traveling around the country in a range of communities,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “I’m not sure who opposes that effort.”

Few details have been released about the this new board.

