Concerns grow over Biden’s ‘Orwellian’ disinformation board

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:14 AM PT – Friday, April 29, 2022

President Joe Biden’s so-called Disinformation Governance Board is drawing scrutiny as his top pick to head the department has her own history of spreading disinformation.

Biden’s pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security board is Nina Jankowicz. She’s known for tweets during a presidential debate in 2020 discrediting the story around Hunter Biden’s laptop, which has since been verified.

Here's my official portrait to grab your attention. Now that I've got it: a HUGE focus of our work, and indeed, one of the key reasons the Board was established, is to maintain the Dept's committment to protecting free speech, privacy, civil rights, & civil liberties. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C4xiEGfhDt — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) April 27, 2022

On Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) addressed concerns about the board by calling it Orwellian, alluding to c’s novel 1984 and the Ministry of Truth. The Republican lawmaker further criticized the board saying, “leave it to Democrats to think free speech is the problem and more government is the solution.”

Here’s how the White House is responding:

“What I can tell you is that it sounds like the objective of the board is to prevent disinformation and misinformation from traveling around the country in a range of communities,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “I’m not sure who opposes that effort.”

Few details have been released about the this new board.