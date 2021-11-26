Composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim dies at 91 -NYT



FILE PHOTO: Stephen Sondheim poses as he arrives at a special screening of the DreamWorks Pictures film "Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California, December 5, 2007. Sondheim wrote music and lyrics for the original broadway musical "Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" on which the film is based. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

November 26, 2021

(Reuters) – Composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim died early on Friday at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut at the age of 91, the New York Times reported.

