Completion of European banking union should be a priority: De Cos



The "super blood wolf moon" is seen during a total lunar eclipse over the skyline next to the headquarters of the European Central bank in Frankfurt, Germany, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach The "super blood wolf moon" is seen during a total lunar eclipse over the skyline next to the headquarters of the European Central bank in Frankfurt, Germany, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

February 22, 2019

MADRID (Reuters) – Completion of the European banking union should be a priority as the region approaches elections in May, European Central Bank policymaker and governor of the Bank of Spain Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Friday.

“Completing the banking union and developing a European capital market union are fundamental goals to achieve the adequate and stable functioning of the European economic and monetary union,” de Cos said during a conference.

(Reporting by Paul Day)