Trending

Company CEOs condemning Ga. voting law amid boycott pressure

ATLANTA - JUNE 18: Delta Air Lines CFO Ed Bastian (L) speaks as Hank Aaron looks on before Aaron's photo was unveiled on a Boeing 757 June 18, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. Aaron hit 755 home runs during his career. (Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images)

ATLANTA – JUNE 18: Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian spoke on June 18, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:00 PM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

Shortly after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed a new election integrity bill, companies in the state began bowing to cancel culture and the fear of the far-left.

In an interview on Thursday, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said “the right to vote is fundamental in democracy.”

This, despite the legislation focusing on issues like reducing the number of ballot boxes and requiring voter IDs. These are all rules Kemp argued would not prevent any legal voter from casting a ballot.

“This legislation addresses that mandating the number of machines and equipment at each location has to have to shorten the line,” Kemp stated. “Of course they’re not talking about that, because that doesn’t play into the narrative that these corporate companies are being attacked from activist groups that have a financial interest in doing so.”

However, Democrats and voting rights advocates claimed the bill is meant to enable voter suppression, leading activists to call for boycotts of companies who didn’t refute the election changes.

Republicans have continued to defend the new law, saying it’s necessary to avoid fraud and secure future elections. However, after standing their ground, companies are now bowing to pressure and changing their tune.

Coca-Cola President and CEO James Quincey attends a press conference with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president and China Mengniu Dairy CEO and Executive Director, as part of the 134th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the SwissTech Convention Centre in Lausanne, on June 24, 2019. - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne, Switzerland, will elect in a final vote on June 24, 2019 the host city for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The two remaining host cities in the election process are Stockholm-Are, Sweden, and MilanCortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Coca-Cola President and CEO James Quincey attended a press conference on June 24, 2019.  (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

 

“This legislation is unacceptable. It is a step backwards, and it does not promote principals we have stood for in Georgia around broad access voting, around voter convenience, about ensuring election integrity,” Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey stated. “This is frankly just a step backwards.”

Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola joined the slew of businesses succumbing to the pressure to condemn the new law, with the CEOs calling it “unacceptable” and “wrong.”

Following back and forth between these companies and state leaders, Georgia House Speaker David Ralston (R) responded to the claims from these massive companies, saying they only like public policy when it benefits them.

Ralston went on to say he doesn’t drink a lot of soft drinks, but he had a Pepsi the other day and it wasn’t too bad.

MORE NEWS: Sen. Rubio: Looking Forward To Letter From Delta Condemning Chinese Genocide

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE