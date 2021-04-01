Company CEOs condemning Ga. voting law amid boycott pressure

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:00 PM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

Shortly after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed a new election integrity bill, companies in the state began bowing to cancel culture and the fear of the far-left.

In an interview on Thursday, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said “the right to vote is fundamental in democracy.”

This, despite the legislation focusing on issues like reducing the number of ballot boxes and requiring voter IDs. These are all rules Kemp argued would not prevent any legal voter from casting a ballot.

I was proud to sign S.B. 202 to ensure elections in Georgia are secure, fair, and accessible. I appreciate the hard work of members of the General Assembly to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. pic.twitter.com/1ztPnfD6rd — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 25, 2021

“This legislation addresses that mandating the number of machines and equipment at each location has to have to shorten the line,” Kemp stated. “Of course they’re not talking about that, because that doesn’t play into the narrative that these corporate companies are being attacked from activist groups that have a financial interest in doing so.”

However, Democrats and voting rights advocates claimed the bill is meant to enable voter suppression, leading activists to call for boycotts of companies who didn’t refute the election changes.

Republicans have continued to defend the new law, saying it’s necessary to avoid fraud and secure future elections. However, after standing their ground, companies are now bowing to pressure and changing their tune.

“This legislation is unacceptable. It is a step backwards, and it does not promote principals we have stood for in Georgia around broad access voting, around voter convenience, about ensuring election integrity,” Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey stated. “This is frankly just a step backwards.”

Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola joined the slew of businesses succumbing to the pressure to condemn the new law, with the CEOs calling it “unacceptable” and “wrong.”

Following back and forth between these companies and state leaders, Georgia House Speaker David Ralston (R) responded to the claims from these massive companies, saying they only like public policy when it benefits them.

Ralston went on to say he doesn’t drink a lot of soft drinks, but he had a Pepsi the other day and it wasn’t too bad.