Companies pull ‘My Pillow’ off shelves in attempt to silence free speech

UPDATED 9:49 AM PT – Tuesday, January 19, 2021

The brand My Pillow has been removed from shelves of several major retailers across the nation in what some are calling the left’s campaign to silence all those who disagree with their radical ideology.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Khol’s, Wayfair and other retailers will reportedly cease the selling of all My Pillow products in their U.S. stores.

Company founder and CEO Lindell suggested the left is seeking to drive the company out of business due to his avid support of President Trump as well as his willingness to speak out on the evidence of voter fraud during and after the election.

Lindell told reporters pressure is being put on companies by leftist groups on social media and that some of the accounts demanding a boycott are, in fact, bots with few followers.

The pillow industry mogul also said the boycott of his products won’t disrupt his business as when leftists call for his company’s downfall, patriotic conservatives buy more of his products in response.

Lindell went on to say he will not be deterred by the left’s intimidation tactics and his business will continue to prosper with or without their support.