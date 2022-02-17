Commerzbank reports fivefold Q4 beat thanks to consumer business

FILE PHOTO: A Commerzbank logo is pictured after the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s Commerzbank said on Thursday it swung to a far better-than-expected fourth-quarter and 2021 net profit despite undergoing a major overhaul thanks to an uptick in its customer business.
Commerzbank said its net profit came in at 421 million euros ($478.05 million) in the fourth quarter, compared with the loss of 2.7 billion euros ir reported for the same period a year earlier due to restructuring charges.
Analysts had on average expected a profit of 81 million euros, according to a consensus forecast published by Commerzbank.
($1 = 0.8807 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)