Commerzbank reports fivefold Q4 beat thanks to consumer business



FILE PHOTO: A Commerzbank logo is pictured after the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski FILE PHOTO: A Commerzbank logo is pictured after the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

February 17, 2022

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s Commerzbank said on Thursday it swung to a far better-than-expected fourth-quarter and 2021 net profit despite undergoing a major overhaul thanks to an uptick in its customer business.

Commerzbank said its net profit came in at 421 million euros ($478.05 million) in the fourth quarter, compared with the loss of 2.7 billion euros ir reported for the same period a year earlier due to restructuring charges.

Analysts had on average expected a profit of 81 million euros, according to a consensus forecast published by Commerzbank.

($1 = 0.8807 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)