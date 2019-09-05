Trending

Commerzbank CFO Engels to step down in 2020 to join Danske

Commerzbank CFO Engels attends the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt
Commerzbank CFO Stephan Engels attends the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

September 5, 2019

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Commerzbank’s <CBKG.DE> Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels is stepping down next year, Germany’s second-largest listed lender said on Thursday.

Engels, CFO since 2012, has told Commerzbank that he would decline a potential offer to extend his contract running until April 2020.

Engels has accepted a job as Chief Financial Officer at Danske Bank <DANSKE.CO>, the Danish lender said separately.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Writing by Arno Schuetze)

