Commerzbank CFO Engels to step down in 2020 to join Danske

September 5, 2019

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Commerzbank’s <CBKG.DE> Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels is stepping down next year, Germany’s second-largest listed lender said on Thursday.

Engels, CFO since 2012, has told Commerzbank that he would decline a potential offer to extend his contract running until April 2020.

Engels has accepted a job as Chief Financial Officer at Danske Bank <DANSKE.CO>, the Danish lender said separately.

