Commerzbank aims for “net zero” credit and investment portfolio by 2050



FILE PHOTO: A company logo is pictured at the headquarters of Germany's Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt, Germany, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

September 17, 2021

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Commerzbank said on Friday that its credit and investment portfolio would be “net zero” for carbon emissions by 2050.

It also said it would triple its sustainable financing business to around 300 million euros by the end of 2025 compared with the end of last year.

