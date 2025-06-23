Trump the builder is making housing affordable again

U.S. President Donald Trump stops and talks to the media before he boards Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House on June 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN Commentary by: Brent Decker

Monday, June 23, 2025

Last week, the left attacked President Trump, claiming his immigration enforcement is driving up home prices by cutting “cheap labor.” It’s a laughable argument that ignores basic economics: more homes bring lower prices. And Trump’s plan is all about building more homes.

What happens when you inflate the money supply into oblivion, support onerous regulations that make it difficult to construct new houses, and scare away the private investors that build much of the modern-day housing stock? You make homes more expensive.

That’s exactly what President Biden did, and it is part of the reason why, since 2020, home prices have soared nearly 50%, mortgage rates have more than doubled, and rents have jumped nearly 20% over the last three years, with cities like Miami and New York hit especially hard. For working families and young people, the housing market still feels rigged against them.

President Trump understands this—and unlike the current crowd in Washington, he’s not making excuses. He’s delivering results.

With Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner, Trump has made solving the housing crisis a top priority. Unlike the Biden administration’s failed strategy of more spending, regulation, and bureaucratic delays, Trump’s agenda is about clearing the way for builders, investors, and local governments to get more homes built—fast.

So what’s Trump doing differently?

First, Trump is pushing a federal permitting overhaul that fast-tracks approvals for large housing developments—cutting years of delays caused by outdated federal reviews and excessive environmental mandates.

Second, Trump is tying federal housing dollars to local zoning reform. Cities and states that eliminate exclusionary zoning, reduce minimum lot sizes, and allow for more multi-family housing will get first dibs on HUD grants. It’s a conservative, incentive-driven solution that respects local control but rewards reform.

Third, he’s scrapping costly Biden-era environmental and labor mandates that have inflated construction costs—rules like green building codes, prevailing wage requirements, and equity reviews that add tens of thousands of dollars per home. Trump’s standard is simple: if a project is safe, legal, and shovel-ready, it should get built.

Fourth, Trump is welcoming private capital back into the housing industry — because he knows that the public sector can’t solve this crisis alone.



When European socialists banned private investors from buying property to rent out, it eroded the private capital needed to build and maintain rental housing at scale. According to one study, it “significantly inflated rental prices,” equating to “a reduction in rental housing supply.” Trump’s plan is different. It recognizes that partnering with the private sector is the key to expanding housing supply and lowering costs.

We’ve seen these ideas work. In Austin, Texas—a liberal city—local reforms to zoning and permitting led to a surge in new housing and a 20% drop in rents. This playbook can work nationally if it’s given a chance, and the Trump administration is now giving it that opportunity. Liberals can pretend all they want that Trump’s commonsense immigration policies will increase home prices, but they will be proven wrong. Trump has built homes for decades. Unlike Biden, he knows what he’s doing, and one day, the history books will confirm as much.

Dr. Brent M. Decker, an associate professor of business at Defiance College, is a former senior vice president at the Export-Import Bank of the United States

