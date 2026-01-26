Trump flips the bird

US President Donald Trump, alongside L/R Ford executive chairman Bill Fordand Ford CEO Jim Farley, tours Ford Motor Company’s River Rouge complex in Dearborn, Michigan, on January 13, 2026. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Commentary by: Theodore R. Malloch and Nicholas Capaldi

Monday, January 26, 2026

Our U.S. President is atop the world post-Davos, and as hegemon, he is giving his detractors what they deserve, in form and substance.

Middle power middleman, and now Trump nemesis, Canada’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney, is globalist to the core. The lightweight is fighting Trump on every front, and Canada, a dwindling country if ever there was one, will lose big time. Already removed from Trump’s new Board of Peace, wait until the USMC agreement comes up for renewal next year. Canada’s economy is set to lose up to a quarter of its production, access to the big US market, much of its auto industry, and has started to turn to China for a bail out. That will earn him 100% tariffs, Trump announced. Honestly, we should allow secessionist Alberta, its western province with all the oil, to become our 51st state screwing Carney to the nth degree. Their Premiere Danielle Smith just announced a new pipeline direct to the Southern 48. She’s game.

Trump has made no secret about how he feels about the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank. His term is up in three months. Jay Powell is getting both the finger and the shaft. By choosing someone who is market savvy, like Kevin Warsh, Trump can get a dove who will lower interest rates and reform the unelected beast—the bureaucratic, elitist Fed. Here is how.

The Fed uses wrong and archaic economic models. They are all Keynesian econometrics and have little diversity or accuracy. There are no Supply Side alternatives and rates are not based on real market indicators, which would yield a far different outcome. Clean house.

The US President appoints the head of the Fed, so why expect any President and most certainly Trump, to want someone with whom he disagrees. This has nothing to do with so-called “independence”, either. It is plain common sense.

Powell was politicized by Biden and accommodated by lowering rates (inconsistent with his own alleged theory) right before the 2024 election. He spent lavishly to remodel the Fed building and make it a gleaming palace by printing yet more money. But he failed to allow the economy to grow. He was always too slow. The twin goals of the Fed are controlling inflation and achieving full employment. Powell failed on both counts.

Obama appointed Janet Yellen his chair of the Fed (2014-2018). She subsequently became Biden’s Secretary of the Treasury (2021-2025). Is that career move free of political partisanship?

Powell used his tenure to install DEI, ESG, CRT and all kinds of woke craziness but accomplished little and failed to make any necessary reforms. Be gone.

Debank Trump and you get the middle finger and a $5 billion civil case against your bank to boot, even if it is run by Jaime Dimon. Suing J.P. Morgan, Trump will set the case against politicizing banks. This is just plain wrong and there will be a price to pay. Take note. Debanking was caving to the threat of Biden’s regulatory oversight (see their own letter). This is a lot worse than chastising Powell.

The Climate, DEI, ESG, open borders, slow growth crowd (i.e., The Democrats) are a bunch of whining, crybaby losers. They are getting the same emphatic gesture. Trump is not a mercantilist but an economic nationalist in a world of infinite growth. Look what the US economy, the world’s envy, is doing with growth now at 5% and taking off for even higher results in 2026. The alternate is a party without a leader, no workable program or action plan. Slick Kneepads, Gavin Newscum, (sic) is the best they can produce. And his state of art—California, is a demonstrably failed state.

Mercantilists were zero sum and tried to destroy their competitors. But wealth is infinite if pursued rightly and incented, and not a zero-sum game. It is win/win and certainly does not require world government. Trump aims to convince the EU, WEF and the world that by following his program we can have a win-win situation for the whole world. Re-read his speech at Davos.

The new international entity Trump created for peace could replace the corrupt/ineffective/globalist UN. This new entity aims to create international peace and prosperity through investment, not BS and endless talking. The US dropped out of 66 UN fora and bodies last week, including the World Health Organization, which fostered covid and its coverup. Give them all the middle finger as useless. How many more lavish conferences does the world really need in faraway places on Net Zero or goofy sustainability goals?

Finally, the EU, a farcical undemocratic cabal, is not about world prosperity but Euro-globalist-socialism-colonialism carried out by petty, unelected officials in Brussels. Rabidly Anti-American and anti-capitalist, they have deservedly become the brunt of every Trump joke. The EU project is a dress rehearsal for what the Left wants to do with the UN — a global body controlled by left-wing opponents of America, that is unaccountable to the people it claims to represent, that sets the terms of economics and diplomacy world-wide. In fact, the university in many ways is the EU project in miniature. We see where that got us.

Our astute, Secretary of Treasury, Scott Bessent, who has become a clever and witty sounding board and mouthpiece for President Trump, called them, “irrelevant.” He said, “”Europeans project weakness, US projects strength.” He also dismissed European Union threats regarding trade deals, suggesting that the U.S. is using strategic leverage to achieve its goals.

The bird or middle finger has a very long history as a gesture of disrespect. Used in a heated moment, in pop culture, or as a viral meme, the middle finger carries a universal message. The ultimate insult across cultures and centuries, it has become a Trumpian symbol and act of defiance and contempt. It is well deserved when exhibited toward the Fed, the UN, wokeness, globalism, or leaders like Mark Carney or his failed predecessor, Fake Trudeau.

(Views expressed by guest commentators may not reflect the views of OAN or its affiliates.)

Theodore Roosevelt Malloch is the author of four books on Trump the latest of which is GREATNESS: The Trump Revolution and the Coming Golden Age for America. Nicholas Capaldi is a former distinguished professor and a renowned Hume-Mill scholar.

