Trump April Jobs Report Shatters Expectations As Native-Born Workers Win Big

OAN Staff Daniel Baldwin

Friday, May 2, 2025

Once is an accident. Twice is a coincidence. Three times is a pattern. And that’s where we sit with economic reports under President Trump. The April jobs report shattered industry expectations, adding 177,000 jobs. The Bureau of Labor Statistics print even beat the highest Wall Street forecast of 171,000 jobs.

“We’ve created 350,000 new jobs and brought core inflation down to its lowest level in many, many years,” Trump said in his commencement address at the University of Alabama.

The assessment of the National Association of Realtors will be music to the president’s ears: “Income growth is outpacing consumer price inflation. Regardless of what may be happening on Wall Street … Main Street America continues to move forward.” Perhaps no better indicator of that lies in the native versus foreign-born worker comparison. In April, more than one million native-born workers were added to the labor force, as more than 400,000 foreign born left.

“For the first time in recent memory, job gains for native-born Americans now exceed job gains for foreign workers,” Trump declared in Macomb County, Michigan Tuesday evening.

In fact, native-born workers have fueled more than 97% of the job growth seen under Trump. That stands in stark contrast with former President Joe Biden’s economic measures. Under Biden native-born workers only accounted for 56% of job growth.

The report saw a 305,000 increase in full-time workers and a 56,000 increase in part-time workers. More than 95% of all jobs added under Trump have come from the private sector.

“I’m proud to be the president for the workers and not the outsourcers,” Trump said Tuesday. “A president who stands up for Main Street, not Wall Street.”

To cap it off, jobs in the federal government declined again in April for the fourth month in a row.

The bottom line is this: Trump’s March jobs report, Trump’s March Consumer Price Index report, and Trump’s March Producer Price Index report all beat industry expectations. Now April’s jobs report has done so. Beating expectations is no longer a coincidence for this White House.

But a pattern.

