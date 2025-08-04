The Emaciated Israeli Hostages: When Will The World Blame Hamas?

People demonstrate prior any hostage announcements outside the Kirya defense complex as the political cabinet hold a meeting on November 21, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

OAN Commentary by: Richard Pollock

Monday, August 4, 2025

I’m now in my 15th hour of my fast on the Jewish day of Tish B’Av, a day that mourns the destruction of the two Jewish Temples. The fast lasts for 25 hours

While world leaders smugly attack Israel for allegedly starving the people of Gaza as they comfortably live in palatial estates, the reality of Hamas’s real world starvation tactics once again breaks into the news.

On the eve of Tish B’Av, the terrorists showcased two emaciated hostages who are still holding on to dear life in tunnels: Israelis Evyatar David and Rom Braslavsk. We are told Evyatar is being forced to dig his own grave. Rom said in his video, “Bring in food, a liter of water. I am on the verge of death.”

“I’m walking directly to my grave,” Evyatar says towards the end of the video, as he digs the sand at the base of the narrow tunnel. “This is the grave where I think I’m going to be buried.”

Evyatar has been held hostage by Hamas for 666 days after being captured by the listed terror group when it killed and seized civilians at the NOVA music festival in southern Israel as part of its October 7 attacks in 2023.

The David family has criticised “Hamas propaganda” in the Israeli media and urged Trump and the government of Israel to do everything in their power to save David and other remaining hostages.

World leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have urged Netanyahu to stop the war and allow more food to be distributed to civilians in Gaza, while also condemning Hamas and saying it should not have any role in the future of the Palestinian territory.

Both hostages were captured by armed Hamas terrorists at the NOVA festival on October 7.

Evyatar’ sister, Yaelah, who also was a hostage wrote after the video, “You all saw how he looks, the hunger, his physical condition. Hamas is starving people, not Israel. While I lost 37 kilograms, I didn’t see my captors lose a single kilo. Hamas is stealing supplies…I want to see even one photo of a Hamas terrorist who looks like Evyatar.”

We all know, except for many world leaders, that Hamas uses human beings as propaganda tools. They flout every human rights value.

In fact, instilling fear is the terrorist’s prime weapon. They use hostage videos as psychological warfare to tear at the hearts of Israelis and Jews worldwide.

That’s because Hamas knows Jews deeply care about life and about souls. It’s why Israelis plead for the return of even dead Jews. Only once they’re in a Jewish cemetery can their souls reach heaven and be at peace.

In 2025, the West continues to be stubbornly oblivious that the Islamic Jihad world celebrates death as it honors “martyrs,” even if they kill women, children and the elderly. In their world, killing Jews is an honor killing.

I shouldn’t have to say this, but nearly two years the Hamas massacred 1,2000 Israeli civilians, the world still refuses to apply any pressure on Hamas to release the hostages.

In world capitals, in international aid offices and in Western newsrooms, Israel is responsible for the hostages. The International Committee of the Red Cross, which has silently stood by during their imprisonment, also claims it doesn’t bear any responsibility for their safety– which has been their solemn mission since its inception in 1863.

Only in a crazy upside-down world is the victim the enemy. And Hamas, the perpetrator, is not blamed for their atrocities.

I’m thinking of this while I’m now approaching my 18th hour of fasting. The momentary hunger and emptiness I feel is nothing next to what the hostages face.

The highly acclaimed Israeli singer Idan Amedi was injured during his reserve duty in the Israeli Defense Force while in Gaza. He wrote after the release of these two videos of the widespread hatred for Jews that’s evident in most Gazan homes. “Every home in Gaza is filled with antisemitic, anti-Jewish propaganda. From images of ‘martyrs’ to stickers saying, ‘With blood and fire we will reach Jerusalem.’”

“Go into a tunnel,” he said. “Fight for one day like tens of thousands of reservists,” Amedi said. Maybe you would change your tune.

Perhaps French President Emanual Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer or Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who are vilifying Israel over food into Gaza, might decide one day to walk into a Hamas tunnel. But until then, it’s comfortable for them to join the worldwide movement to attack the Jews.

These leaders also are oblivious that this Islamic death wish is directed toward the non-Muslim West. It’s not an accident that Iran’s Ayatollah and his followers chant “Death to America.”

Let’s not kid ourselves. Until Israel defeats these Hamas monsters will there be any hope for the Palestinian people…and for the hostages.

And years from now, when Saudi or Egyptian forces eventually are allowed to enter post-war Gaza, will the full depravity of Hamas be told.

Then, world leaders will look away and wash their hands of their complicity with Hamas’ genocidal war against Israel and Jews.

I’m thinking of all of this while I’m fasting – now in my 19th hour – for a Jewish people who perished thousands of years ago in their homeland and who face worldwide hatred again.

