The Darkness of Terror Drifts Over the West

Crime scene police tape in front of blue and red police lights at night. Image by Gerd Altmann

OAN Commentary by: Richard Pollock

Monday, December 22, 2025

In real time, we’re watching actual terror unfold before our very eyes.

From Australia and Paris to southern California and Canada, national security officials are grappling with terror attacks and potential tragedies.

According to J. Michael Waller, a highly respected counter terror expert, the tempo of terrorist attacks in the West is only beginning. “I anticipate more attacks this Christmas and New Year’s season. These are low-cost, high-impact military operations against us,” he told me.

Waller is the president of Georgetown Research, a political risk and private intelligence company in Washington, D.C. as well as a Senior Analyst at the Center for Security Policy.

Waller is only one of many national security officials who now sees a darkness of terror attacks drifting over the Western world and especially over the Jewish world.

National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) Director Joe Kent in testimony before the House Committee on Homeland Security on December 11 told lawmakers, “We just recently put out a warning of the heightened risk of terrorist attacks posed to the homeland by terrorists pretty much of all stripes, but in particular, from ISIS and from Al-Qaeda.”

He asserted that NCTC has identified around “18,000 known and suspected terrorists“ that are in our country.

Since Thanksgiving, alleged and real terrorists have been arrested in Dearborn, Michigan, Montclair, New Jersey, Fort Worth, Texas, Wilmington, Delaware and in the nation’s capital where an Afghan immigrant killed a National Guard soldier and wounded another.

The tension is becoming palpable. A few days ago, a Jewish New Yorker was stabbed on the streets of Brooklyn as he left religious services. His attacker seethed as he raised his knife saying, “I’m going to kill a Jew today.”

“These violent Jew-haters aren’t bothering to cloak their prejudice in the garb of political concern for Palestinians,” the New York Post editorialized. “They are mainlining pure antisemitism, spitting out bilious, transparent rage.”

We’re all aware of the Chanukah attack in Australia which left 15 Jews murdered and dozens wounded. The Australian government now says that the attack wasn’t a random father-son attack. They say the two were radicalized Islamic State assassins

“Early indications point to a terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State” said Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett at a news conference.

“These are the alleged actions of those who have aligned themselves with a terrorist organization, not a religion,” Barrett said. An Islamic state flag was strewn on the front windshield of the attacker’s car along with improvised explosive devices – remotely controlled bombs.

Since the massacre, Australian police have reported that they arrested two carloads of eight potential attackers of Jews near Sydney. The “New South Wales Police said officers had received a tip-off that the men were potentially plotting ‘a violent act.’”

In Paris officials canceled their iconic outdoor New Year’s-eve party at the Champs-Élysées due to “serious security concerns.”

This is the equivalent of cancelling our Times’ Square New Year’s eve celebration. It’s huge. Usually a million Parisians flock to the area. Now, they will only be able to watch a pre-recorded New Year’s video from the safety of their homes, police said.

“The reality, uncomfortable though it may be, is that Europe’s great capitals are quietly recalibrating public life in response to a persistent and ideologically driven threat — one that has now asserted itself far beyond Europe’s borders,” wrote Gary Cartwright in an EU Today post titled, “This Is What Capitulation Looks Like.”

“Paris’s muted New Year feels less like administrative caution and more like an admission of reality – Europe’s Muslim population has its own ideas about Europe’s future,” Cartwright wrote.

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested four members of a Left wing pro-Palestinian group that hoped to detonate bombs in southern California on New Year’s eve and later in 2026.

“These arrests mark the disruption of a dangerous conspiracy to spread fear and terror across Southern California and the United States on New Year’s Eve, as well as to conduct future attacks targeting federal officers,” stated FBI Director Kash Patel.

Up north in Canada, the country’s Integrated Threat Assessment Centre on Monday warned that the prospects of a violent attack against the country’s Jewish population were a “realistic possibility.”

The Centre stated, “the current threat landscape for Jewish communities included a growing list of successful and disrupted attacks, a spike in ISIS propaganda and plots directed by the Iranian regime,” according to Global News, a national Canadian news organization.

“These same conditions and drivers exist in Canada, to differing degrees, and it is a realistic possibility that the Jewish community in Canada could be targeted by a violent extremist actor or actors,” the Canadian federal anti-terror agency stated.

Tulsi Gabbard, the director for National Intelligence says we shouldn’t be surprised by the Australian attack or on any future suicide attacks against the West.

She wrote Monday on Facebook, “The tragic Islamist terror attack against those at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia sadly should not come as a surprise to anyone.

“Their goal is not only the Islamization of Australia but the entire world—including the United States. Islamists and Islamism is the greatest threat to the freedom, security, and prosperity of the United States and the entire world. It is probably too late for Europe—and maybe Australia. It is not too late for the United States of America. But it soon will be.”

(Views expressed by guest commentators may not reflect the views of OAN or its affiliates.)

Richard Pollock is a former New Left activist and was a roommate with Chicago 7 defendant Rennie Davis. He understands New Left strategy and tactics. For four decades, Richard was an investigative reporter based in Washington, D.C. Among his positions, he served as the senior investigative reporter for the Washington Examiner, the Daily Caller News Foundation, and at OAN. While at OAN he served in the Washington, D.C. bureau and hosted its investigative reporting specials. He is semi-retired and his posts from D.C. can be read on Substack.com

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!