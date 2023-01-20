The Cold, Hard Truth About The Intelligence Community

By Chanel Rion

Friday, January 20, 2023

The Australian published an interview with a man named Douglas Wise this week. A former CIA case officer and former deputy director at the Defense Intelligence Agency. You probably missed this story, but it is worth hearing. This story shows everything. It reveals everything that is wrong with the federal government and intelligence community.

Wise tells the paper he does not regret signing a now ridiculous letter two years ago warning the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. Remember that? Back in 2020? This week Wise tells the paper he signed it knowing a good portion of that laptop had to be real.

That letter was signed by fifty other former members of the intelligence community. Those members include former President Barack Obama’s Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, CIA Director John Brennan, and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Their signatures on the letter were used to wave away bombshell revelations on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Even the Washington Post and New York Times, two years later, verified the contents of the laptop.

But it did not matter. The Biden camp used this letter to reject all questions surrounding Hunter’s drug use, and how that jeopardized national security. Hunter’s influence-peddling and ties to Chinese intelligence officials, foreign deals, and even Joe’s involvement. All of this was dismissed by labeling it Russian disinformation.

“Fifty former National Intelligence folks who said that what [Trump] is accusing me of is a Russian plant,” Biden said during one of the 2020 presidential debates. “Five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage.”

That letter was jet fuel for fact checkers. Fact checkers that Facebook and Twitter used to silence the Hunter Biden laptop story before the election.

Now it turns out the FBI itself was pressuring Twitter to squash it too. The FBI cited these fact checkers along with Wise’s letter. That’s what the Intelligence Community did. They silenced the story. Then we saw headlines like that of Politico’s: “Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say.”

That headline fueled the talking heads on MSNBC.

“This looks like Russian intelligence,” Jeremy Bash, the former chief of staff at the Central Intelligence Agency and the U.S. Department of Defense, said. “This walks like Russian intelligence. This talks like Russian intelligence.”

See how that works? Two years later in the smug comfort of knowing his letter succeeded in getting Biden elected, Wise admitted that “all of us figured that a significant portion of that content had to be real to make any Russian disinformation credible.”

He still wants you to think it’s Russian disinformation. Meanwhile he knows full well it is not. Wise is saving face. Wise took to Twitter to clarify.

“Fox & trolls on laptop letter signers took my statement out of context,” Wise tweeted. What I said was for disinformation to be credible it has to be blended with real info. The letter didn’t say the content of the laptop was all fake, it said consider there might be Russian hands involved.”

We all know this excuse is a pile of garbage. The truth is Wise wanted it dismissed because it damaged his candidate: Joe Biden.

Ultimately, they had more evidence it was real than any evidence it was Russian disinformation. These are the clowns running our intelligence apparatus! A self important gaggle of DNC sloths who slink their way up the resume ladder in Washington and pledge their allegiance not to the flag, but to the Democrat party. They are compromised to no end, and weaponized against the American people. The Intelligence Community, run by people like Douglas Wise, has become a veritable psych ward; a place where emotions drive facts.

Remember the fake Russia collusion dossier against former President Donald Trump? It took truth hammers like Kash Patel and Devin Nunes to do their homework and prove the entire dossier was manufactured out of thin air by a Clinton contractor. Where were these fifty one intelligence experts then? They swallowed the dossier as fact without question.

And even after being confronted about the falsity of his ‘save Biden letter,’ there is no remorse from Wise.

Wise rushed to Twitter to continue to defend Hunter Biden. This past week, Wise retweeted a woman who’s profile includes a “#steadyAsWeJoe.” The tweet he shares in apparent endorsement sums up their grotesque insanity. Wise retweeted a photo grid of Russian spy Maria Butina mugging it up in tourist selfies with a gaggle of conservative faces. The tweet reads, “I am so disgusted. Look at all of these pictures of Hunter Biden with a Russian spy. Investigate Hunter & don’t you dare re-elect him to that office he never ran for!”

Butina was a failed spy who gained no real access to anything of note. Butina was the “Dowager Empress” of ambush selfies at DC dive bars and a CPAC groupie. She targeted Republicans and powerful people… and even slept with the lonely gullible ones.

How telling. Wise equates Maria Butina as the same or worse violation of national security as drugged up Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden flying on Air Force Two, getting into business deals with the Chinese Community Party using the vice president’s office. Hunter Biden having meetings with state department before jetting off to Ukraine to get in bed with the most corrupt oligarch in the land. Hunter Biden installing his personal assistant Kathy Chung inside the White House under Obama, then having her forward daily intelligence briefings from inside the White House. He’s not a threat, right? Because he wasn’t an elected figure?

Incidentally, Kathy Bhung, Hunter’s ex-personal assistant works at the Pentagon as the deputy director of protocol right now.

So, Russian selfie queen vs. drug and prostitute addicted son of a vice president? If you were our nation’s adversaries, who would be more useful to you?

Douglas Wise is just one example. He is one man epitomizing everything that is wrong with the treasonous elites in our Intelligence Community.

Wise, like his colleagues, lives in upside down world blinded by bias. This is a problem. A problem that isn’t fixed by changing leadership. This is the kind of problem that requires a wrecking ball.