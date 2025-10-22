Tennessee’s future depends on strong conservative leadership—that’s why I’m running for governor

US Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) waves as she arrives for a town hall in Warren, Michigan, on September 27, 2024. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)

OAN Commentary by: Marsha Blackburn

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Tennessee is blessed. We live in the best state in the nation with thriving businesses, strong communities, and values rooted in faith, family, freedom, hope, and opportunity. This is the foundation for our best days ahead. I am running for governor because Tennessee should not just keep up with the rest of America—we should lead it. With President Trump sending power back to the states, this is our opportunity to show the nation what bold conservative leadership can achieve.

As I travel across all 95 counties in Tennessee each year, I hear directly from our families, farmers, teachers, small business owners, and elected officials. Parents tell me they are worried about what their children are being taught in the classroom. Workers remind me how important it is that we keep our economy growing by holding the line on taxes and government intrusion. Families everywhere tell me the same thing: “Keep us safe, keep us free, and give our kids the chance to succeed.” Those voices guide me every day.

One of the most pivotal moments of my career came in the State Senate when I led the fight to stop the state income tax against Democrats and even members of my own party. People said it couldn’t be done, but Tennesseans were loud and clear: they did not want another burden placed on their families. Winning the fight against the income tax set the foundation for Tennessee’s economic success. Today, we are one of the lowest-taxed, lowest-debt states in America, and that’s no accident. It’s a testament to what true conservative leadership can achieve.

But we cannot rest on yesterday’s victories. The next chapter is about building a Tennessee that is safer, stronger, and freer for this generation and the next. Conservative principles will enable us to achieve those goals. That is why I have said Tennessee must be America’s conservative leader.

President Trump is doing exactly what the American people sent him to Washington to do: put decision-making power back in the hands of the states, where it belongs. In Tennessee, we know prosperity comes when the government gets out of the way. That means keeping taxes low, limiting regulations, and empowering small businesses and entrepreneurs. A strong Tennessee economy doesn’t come from Washington, but instead from hard work right here at home.

We cannot talk about the future of Tennessee without talking about our children. Every child deserves the chance to succeed, and you shouldn’t have to win the lottery to have a say in your child’s education. Every parent, not unelected bureaucrats, should decide what school is best for their children. Just as we fought to protect taxpayers from an income tax, we must now fight to protect parents’ rights in education. Because when parents have choices, children have opportunities.

Tennessee has never shied away from a fight, and neither have I. Whether it was taking on big tech to protect kids online, stopping an income tax, or standing with law enforcement, my record is clear: I don’t just talk about conservative values– I put them into action.

This election is about more than who will be governor. It’s about the kind of future we want for Tennessee. The Volunteer State does not need a manager; it needs a leader: a leader who has vision and knows how to build a team to make things happen. I am running for governor to make sure we remain a model for the nation: strong in our economy, safe in our communities, and bold in our conservative values– to make Tennessee America’s conservative leader.

President Trump has reminded America that the people—not Washington—are in charge. Now it’s Tennessee’s turn to show the country what true conservative leadership looks like. Together, we will keep Tennessee safe, strong, and free for generations to come, and together, we will be America’s conservative leader.

(Views expressed by guest commentators may not reflect the views of OAN or its affiliates.)

Senator Marsha Blackburn is the senior United States Senator from the great state of Tennessee, and a candidate for Governor of Tennessee in 2026.

