ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL CONTINENT: Never Say Never

The sun sets, on the way to the Amsterdam Island, part of the five administrative districts of the French Southern and Antarctic Territories, on December 28, 2022. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Commentary by: Theodore R. Malloch

Friday, May 16, 2025

When Trump, the populist U.S. dealmaker President met Carney, the new, insecure globalist Prime Minister of Canada in the Oval Office, Trump suggested 51st statehood, yet again. But his counterpart said “never.” Trump’s retort was that of a typical successful real-estate developer, “never say never.”

Now that inept, so-called Governor Trudeau has been removed, and Canada had an election that was narrowly won by the corrupt entrenched Liberal Party, which has formed a weak minority government, it is time to get down to serious business.

Fortunately, there was no shouting match á la Zelensky in the White House, but Trump did manage to humiliate Carney. Carney looked particularly uncomfortable, primarily because the technocrat let show his inexperience. His campaign said Trump wants to “break us so that he can own us”.

Advertisement

Trump may want a big, beautiful continent but Canadian “sovereignty” stands in the way. The irony of a mainstream narrative blaming President Trump for Carney’s election win is too salient to ignore – if a few presidential “mean tweets” can swing 25 points worth of your electorate… how much sovereignty do you really have?

We see that not only does Quebec continually want its French-speaking independence from the rest of Canada but now oil rich Alberta, is sick of subsidizing the other provinces of Maple Leaf Canada and seeks a referendum on its own separation.

Is Canada really a unified country — east to west? Doesn’t look so. They don’t even have an internal market. Even the EU has that, and they only pretend to be “one country” half the time.

The line drawn with a ruler called the 49th Parallel is really artificial. Stretching from the Strait of Georgia in British Columbia to the Lake of the Woods in Manitoba and beyond, it marks one of the world’s longest undefended borders in the world. It was ratified first in the Anglo-American Convention of 1818. But who says it is permanent? Borders change all the time as the result of conquest, warfare, migration and renegotiation.

Maybe it’s time to watch Sgt. Preston of the Yukon again and get his dog King back, too. Canada is falling apart and with Trump’s tariffs will suffer immensely seeing both deep recession and massive job losses.

Some Canadians now want to hitch their wagon to the EU—a great alternative guaranteed for disaster. Others proudly say, Buy Canadian. They might starve and get stuck in the snow without mobility or technology, but they could still drink Crown Royal and bow to the English King—who remains in the year 2025 their Head of State. Talk about imperialism!

Trump has proven to be successful again. Recall how we got here: 10 years of Trudeau netted Canucks a lost decade economically with less than 3 points of real growth once you take out inflation as well as a stagnant per capita in the face of the millions of “new Canadians” even Trudeau admitted were too many by the end of his tenure. All this in the face of ballooning public expenditure came to a head after Trump’s 2024 election win leading Trudeau’s Finance minister Freeland to resign after coming up with a budget with a deficit 100% larger than their target (40bn loonies instead of 20bn). Hat in hand, Justin came to Mar-a-Lago to beg for a bailout, at which point President-elect Trump began the taunting that put the final nail in Trudeau’s political coffin.

He literally intervened in the Canadian election. Brought down his silly opponent and stopped the stooge Conservative imitator, Poilievre, ensuring a feeble, deferential Liberal PM representing a weakened Canada, all to the U.S. advantage. Given the inevitable continuity of Trudeau’s failed policies, the situation can only worsen.

What comes next? Invasion.

Trump ruled that out and says he simply wants friendly economic cooperation and enhanced security. He proposed a “nice” marriage but was refused. We don’t need what Canada has on offer. They can keep their maple syrup. Maybe we should try an engagement?

There are three ways to get to a better place, in time.

First, Canada must immediately spend at least three per cent on defense and meet NATO goals and obligations. It hasn’t done so for decades and that is plainly unacceptable. It can also match U.S. spending on NORAD. They should buy and pay for the F-35s they ordered. That accomplishes goal one. Defense of the whole continent—together.

Second, Canada has to open its market to get zero tariffs. No exceptions, transshipments, or non-tariff barriers. This could even take the form of a complete Customs Union, which would assuage Trump and defacto get him part of the way to his ultimate thought. We get to renegotiate the USMCA next year anyway, so Canada will be forced to adapt.

And third, Canada could join the U.S. and do a takeover of Greenland. We could call the whole affair the Great North and redraw national boundaries in Canada, Alaska, and the Arctic. Big idea for Trump to chew on. Assistance in Commonwealth membership should also be forthcoming and convince its head, King Charles, not to fear the 250-year old US country policy of separation from European monarchies with huge territories in our hemisphere they can’t defend.

Think about it. What Trump wants is bold, geopolitical, transactional and ambitious. Canada’s almost ten million kilometers makes it the second largest country on earth. Resource control is the real issue. Access to natural resources, including oil, minerals, rare earths, and freshwater are vital for economic security.

The prize is the Arctic, which makes up more than forty percent of Canada’s landmass. Combined with Greenland this suggests that the Arctic has become the focal point of global competition (with Russia and China) because of natural resources, shipping routes, and strategic military significance.

Trump has realized integrating all these entities would indeed, reshape the world to our favor.

(Views expressed by guest commentators may not reflect the views of OAN or its affiliates.)

THEODORE ROOSEVELT MALLOCH, scholar-diplomat-strategist is the author of 18 books and was a professor of international political economy at Yale and Oxford Universities. He was an ambassador in the United Nations during the Cold War and worked in the US State Department and Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs. His Ph.D. is from the University of Toronto, where he also served on the board. His new book out in August is: GREATNESS: The Trump Revolution and Coming Golden Age for America.

Share this post!