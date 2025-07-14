Finally, we have a real attorney general

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies on Capitol Hill on June 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Commentary by: Theodore R. Malloch

Monday, July 14, 2025

Going back thirty odd years we have suffered weak, inept, and horribly politicized leaders at the helm of the Department of Justice.

The country has suffered immeasurably as a result.

No longer.

Pam Bondi is not only a superb prosecutor, but she also runs a tight ship, is reliable and actively, day by day, making America safer.

The mission of the Department of Justice is to uphold the rule of law, to keep our country safe, and to protect civil rights for all citizens. Its values are independence and impartiality, honesty and integrity. Respect and excellence are its expected hallmarks. Bondi embodies these values.

Under the leadership of the Attorney General of the United States, the Justice Department is composed of more than forty components and has more than 115,000 employees. Headquartered at the Robert F. Kennedy Building in Washington, DC, the Department maintains field offices in all states and territories across the United States and in more than fifty countries worldwide. It is a big job.

The Department of Justice (DOJ or Justice Department) is a most important executive branch agency responsible for enforcing federal laws and ensuring public safety. Its functions include prosecuting criminal and civil cases, overseeing federal law enforcement agencies, managing federal prisons, upholding civil rights, and issuing justice-related grants. It was established in 1870.

Now think of inept Janet Reno, gun smuggling Eric Holder, cowardly Jeff Sessions, RINO Bill Barr, disappointing Marland Garland and all the others in between. We haven’t had a real Attorney General who does the job for a long, long time.

Bondi is restoring the mission of the DOJ.

Taking the lead from President Trump, she is quite simply, attempting to Make America Safe Again. She defended the President in impeachment, stood by him in both election cycles, and is as conservative as you get. Her legal credentials are first rate.

The previous DOJ was weaponized, focused on wasting millions of taxpayer dollars on costly fishing expeditions — like the Mueller probe.

I would know as a victim of that unnecessary and illegitimate activity. I wrote a book, The Plot to Destroy Trump about the Russia collusion hoax and the nefarious activities of the Deep State. They put me in their cross hairs and made up lies about me being a so-called “associate” of Roger Stone. I had to testify three times before their bogus DC tribunal and then they tried to rope me into their faulty case against Stone, himself. It all came to nothing, but it cost me nearly $100 grand, months of my time and reputation, as they leaked documents and continued to tap my phone and email. Yes, I have the notice from Google and Apple saying they were allowed to do so. They confiscated my cell phones and spied on me. All this to frame President Trump when in fact they themselves manufactured the Steele Dossier against him and his campaign.

Finally, the FBI and DOJ under serious leadership are getting to the bottom of all that and it hopefully will lead to indictments of traitor, John Brennan, disgraced, Andrew McCabe and lying, James Comey. Watch, they should be forthcoming. Those who thwart the law should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Bondi and Patel can be counted on to restore justice.

DOJ now has in Pam Bondi a true career prosecutor who has decades of experience and for eight years was an accomplished Attorney General in the State of Florida. She prosecuted murders, major violent crimes, drug dealers, pedophiles, human traffickers, and crooked doctors peddling pills. She knows what she is doing and was put in the position for a reason by a President who has ultimate faith in her.

You saw firsthand how corrupt the Biden DOJ was. How politicized it had become. They never released anything on the pedo, Jeffrey Epstein. Instead, they since the mid1990s let him off Scott free.

Pam Bondi inherited a broken DOJ and has worked very hard, in short order to fix it by firing bad people, eliminating DEI initiatives, and focusing on priorities like Fentanyl, gangs, and violent illegal aliens. Areas that DOJ has largely ignored for many decades. Give her the credit deserved. And she is only getting stated.

The recent fury from the likes of hothead and irrational Dan Bongino about Bondi is absurd. Indeed, he should quit or be fired as he is way over his head as a deputy to Kash Patel, who is a team player and seeks to work alongside the Attorney General, instead of against her and our President.

Note what Trump himself is saying. It counts far more than any dribble from crazies or social media wannabes on the right or left. “They are all going after Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” He states the obvious, “We have a perfect Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and “selfish people” are trying to hurt it.”

Let Pam Bondi alone and give her the means and support to completely restore the DOJ and bring safety to our streets, cities, and states again. She is more than up to the job.

THEODORE ROOSEVELT MALLOCH, scholar, diplomat, strategistwas a professor at Yale and Oxford. He was to be Trump’s ambassador to the EU but was made Persona Non Grata by that body. The only American with that credit. His memoir, Davos Aspen & Yale is a best seller. His new book, GREATNESS, The TRUMP REVOLUTION and Coming Golden Age of America is out in September.

