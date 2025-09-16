Charlie Kirk (1993-2025) Modern Day Martyr

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk on August 23, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

OAN Commentary by: Theodore R. Malloch

Tuesday, September 16, 2025

I had only a few interactions with Charlie but one that will remain with me is the thanks he sent for my book, America’s Spiritual Capital which he read closely and embraced with great enthusiasm. He understood our thesis, the history, our Founding as a nation, and the liberty it provided.

Charlie was a warrior who put on the Full Armor of God as in: Ephesians 6.

Martyrdom is the act or experience of sacrificing one’s life or enduring extreme suffering for a cause, belief, or principle considered noble or scared.

Rooted deeply in religious and historical traditions the context of martyrdom sees individuals willingly accept persecution, torture, even death rather than renounce or abandon their faith.

Such heroism, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to convictions involves untold courage and steadfastness. It demonstrates the ultimate truth of righteousness. Transcending all cultural and other boundaries such actions serve as a reminder of the immense strength and dedication that individual persons can in exceptional circumstances exhibit in the face of threat, adversity, and death itself.

The martyrdom of early Christian saints played a most significant role in the spread of Christianity. Such losses for the cause of freedom have not been in vain but have sparked revolutions and great reformations down the ages.

Think about Socrates, executed in 399 BC for pursuing the truth in Athens. Stephen, the first of many martys after Christ, stoned in Jerusalem. Joan of Arc, devout French woman, burned at the stake1431, later canonized. Thomas Becket, archbishop of Canterbury assassinated in the cathedral 1170. Jan Hus, Czech theologian reformer, burned at the stake 1415. Wiliam Tyndale, executed 1536 for translating the Bible into English. Edith Stein, later Saint Teresa of the Cross, arrested and then executed at Auschwitz 1942. Martin Luther King, Jr., assassinated 1968 for pivotal non-violent leadership in the civil rights movement. Oscar Romero, archbishop of San Salvador critic of injustice assassinated 1980, while celebrating Mass. Sophie Schell opposed Nazi tyranny in Germany executed at the guillotine at 21 years old. Mahatma Ghandi, assassinated 1948 after leading India’s nonviolent struggle for independence from British rule. Dietrich Bonhoeffer, pastor who resisted Nazi ideology and plotted to overthrow Hitler in 1945.

In our own era the names of Abraham, Martin, and John conjure up political figures slain for political purposes that have altered our republic and witnessed both enormous tragedy and renewed strength. Remember all those who combatted the evils of communism everywhere it has reared its ugly head killing over 100 million souls.

The noun ‘martyrdom’ has a profound etymology deeply rooted in religious and historical contexts. It originates from the Greek word ‘marturion,’ which is derived from ‘martys,’ meaning ‘witness’. In early Christian history, a martyr was someone who bore witness to their faith, by enduring extreme suffering, including death, rather than renouncing their beliefs.

The term ‘martyrdom’ emerged to describe the act or experience of sacrificing one’s life or enduring severe suffering for a cause, belief, or principle that is considered noble or sacred.

Over time, ‘martyrdom’ expanded beyond its original religious origins and became associated with situations where individuals were willing to endure great hardship or make the ultimate sacrifice for deeply held conviction. Its etymology underscores the idea of being a witness to one’s beliefs, even in the face of adversity, making it a powerful and enduring concept in human history.

Charlie Kirk was nothing more than a stalwart follower of the Lord Jesus Christ. He had the faith and acumen to serve His Kingdom on this earth and to restate His truths.

That made him both popular to some an enemy of those who deny Christ and seek to thwart His ways. As we now see in his assassin’s words and recordings, Kirk was made a target because of the truths he spoke, beliefs that ran counter to the anti-Christ Leftist ideologies of our day.

Indeed, the last message Charlie Kirk sent out to his followers among the pastorate and leadership less than a week ago was the message of Phillipians 3:14,” I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.”

Charlie Kirk died a martyr. Long may he live on earth as now in Heaven.

We are truly at a Turning Point; I pray that we may seize the life example of Charlie Kirk as a fulcrum point in our American story.

Such a turning, a deviation from our current mistaken course, is the only sane and godly way forward.

THEODORE ROOSEVELT MALLOCH is a scholar- diplomat-strategist is the author of the new book, GREATNESS: The Trump Revolution and the Coming Golden Age for America. He has authored 18 books and taught at Yale and the University of Oxford, served at ambassadorial level for the US in the United Nations Geneva during the end of the cold war, and been a strategist to governments and many corporations.

