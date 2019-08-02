Comey hits back at Rep. Meadows

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:52 AM PT — Friday, August 2, 2019

Former FBI Director James Comey recently responded to criticisms from one of his more vocal critics. Comey took to Twitter on Thursday, where he stated that he’s waiting for the facts before discussing them. He was responding to a tweet by Representative Mark Meadows, who pointed out the former FBI director’s silence in the wake of a report from the Department of Justice inspector general.

I love transparency. I just wait for facts before I talk about them. I’m confident the results of all IG reports will show honest public servants worked hard to protect this country from a threat this president and his enablers won’t acknowledge. And @ me next time, bruh. https://t.co/0yTNgV2K4F — James Comey (@Comey) August 2, 2019

Michael Horowitz reportedly made a criminal referral against Comey for his leaking of a memo containing confidential information to reporters. However, the Justice Department decided against bringing charges against Comey, which is something President Trump said he knows nothing about.

“I know that there is a lot of things going on, that’s a piece of it I guess, but I really don’t know,” the president told reporters outside the White House. “I would, frankly, be surprised because what James Comey did was illegal, so I would be surprised, but I don’t know anything about that.”

Nonetheless, the leaked memo was only part of the Horowitz investigation. He’s expected to complete his full review of the agency’s actions in about a month.